Stem (STEM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Stem has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Stem has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stem stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

