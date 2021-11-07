Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $24.12. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 9,148 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,933,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

