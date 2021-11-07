Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $24.12. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 9,148 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,933,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
