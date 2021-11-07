Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Stevanato Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.520-$0.570 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

