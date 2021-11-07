Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

