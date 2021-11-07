Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.77. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $166.99.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

