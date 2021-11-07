Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 36.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $32.77 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,277.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

