Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 254 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.