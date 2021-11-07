Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 592 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

