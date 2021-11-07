Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN opened at $25.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

