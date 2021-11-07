Stifel Financial Corp Has $620,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.28 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

