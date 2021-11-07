Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of UCBI opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $37.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.