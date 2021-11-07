Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $66.64 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

