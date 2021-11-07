Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 77.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

IPKW opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

