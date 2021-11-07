Stifel Financial Corp Sells 410 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 53,947 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

