Stifel Financial Corp Sells 545 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.