Stifel Nicolaus Increases Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $189.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

WTS opened at $206.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 54.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,272,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

