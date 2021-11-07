Stock Repurchase Program Declared by Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Board of Directors

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $160.76 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.