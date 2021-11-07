Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.45

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

