StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
