StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

