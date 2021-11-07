StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

SVAUF stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0087 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

