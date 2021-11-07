STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.83 Million

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $186.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.22 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $724.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $776.34 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 1,594,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. STORE Capital has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

