STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STOR stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.