STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 104.9% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $29,536.21 and $59.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

