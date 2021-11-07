Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 41.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Stryker by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $208.92 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

