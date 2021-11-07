Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($17.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SZU traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €13.82 ($16.26). 109,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.78 and its 200-day moving average is €13.56. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($17.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

