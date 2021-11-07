Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sumco pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Sumco and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.63 $246.43 million $1.64 24.97 STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.53 $1.11 billion $1.21 41.95

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18% STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumco and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 STMicroelectronics 0 6 9 0 2.60

STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Sumco.

Volatility & Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Sumco on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

