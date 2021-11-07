Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Veritas Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE:SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$54.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.73. The firm has a market cap of C$41.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.65.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.