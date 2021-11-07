Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

