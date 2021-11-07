Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.
SHO stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.91.
A number of research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
