Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

SHO stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

