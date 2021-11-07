SuperCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $265,710.91 and $38.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,315,580 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

