Sureserve Group’s (SUR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:SUR opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £149.12 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.07.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

