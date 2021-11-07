Susquehanna Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $240.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.