Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $112.81 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.