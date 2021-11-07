Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBB opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Profile

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

