Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,734,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,674 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 698,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 641,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares during the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

