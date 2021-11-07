Susquehanna Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.57. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $168.55. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

