SVB Leerink Cuts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $28.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

ZYME opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 152.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

