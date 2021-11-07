Swapcoinz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00082934 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.52 or 0.07281040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,700.87 or 0.99732580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00021970 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

