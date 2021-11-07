Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $186.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.7125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.