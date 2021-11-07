SwftCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.73 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and $3.23 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

