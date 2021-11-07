Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

