Switcheo (SWTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.55 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $32.55 million and $3.48 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00080324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00096669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,367.72 or 1.00239785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.46 or 0.07145167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,696,011,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,249,212 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.