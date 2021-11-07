Synalloy (SYNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $11.93 on Friday. Synalloy has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

In related news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synalloy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

