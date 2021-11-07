Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics stock traded up $28.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.21. 1,069,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.