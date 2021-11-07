Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

SYNA stock opened at $249.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

