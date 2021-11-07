Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.
SYNA stock opened at $249.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50.
In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
