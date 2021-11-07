Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

SYNA stock opened at $249.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

