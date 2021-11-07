TD Securities Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

