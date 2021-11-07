TD Securities Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$21.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.24. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.66 and a one year high of C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 354.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

