TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells $1,340,780.02 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.39 and a 1 year high of $159.10.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
