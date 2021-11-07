TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells $1,340,780.02 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.39 and a 1 year high of $159.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

