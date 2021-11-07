Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.25 and a 200 day moving average of $390.97. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $334.18 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.